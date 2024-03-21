WeHo plans big move into new City Hall

A non-descript vacant office building on Santa Monica Boulevard was shown on the cover of the March 17, 1994, issue of the Beverly Press and Park Labrea News, a year before it was transformed into West Hollywood City Hall. The city was planning a big move from a smaller space at 8611 Santa Monica Blvd. into the new building, which underwent a dramatic renovation before reopening in 1995. Today, the building at 8300 Santa Monica Blvd. houses the multiple city departments and serves as the hub of local government. In 2016, one of the first automated parking garages was added to West Hollywood City Hall, making the building a pioneer in innovation.