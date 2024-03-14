WeHo hosts Ukrainian ‘Freedom for Fire’ panel

To recognize the 10th anniversary of the war and the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the city of West Hollywood’s Human Rights Speakers Series will host a screening of the award-winning documentary film “Freedom on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom,” followed by a panel discussion featuring Emmy- and Oscar-nominated director/producer Evgeny Afineevsky and Anna Zaitseva, film protagonist, activist and survivor. Crafted from stark footage and exclusive interviews with people displaced by the enduring conflict, “Freedom on Fire” reveals how the spirit of unity strengthens morale even amid the country’s darkest hours.

The event will take place on Tuesday, March 19 at the city of West Hollywood’s Council Chambers/Public Meeting Room, located at 625 N. San Vicente Blvd. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and opening remarks will take place at 6:30 p.m., followed by the film screening and panel discussion. The event is free, but seating is limited. RSVP is required go.weho.org/hrss.

West Hollywood’s Human Rights Speakers Series brings together diverse communities to learn about and discuss global, national and local human rights issues in a supportive environment. The series reflects the city’s commitment to human rights and core value of Respect and Support for People.

For additional information about the Human Rights Speakers Series, visit weho.org/hrss.

For information, contact Joy Tribble, the city of West Hollywood’s Arts Specialist, at (323)848-6360 or at [email protected]. For people who are deaf or hard of hearing, call TTY (323)848-6496.