The Grove celebrates spring and Easter with fun festivities

It’s officially spring at The Grove and Caruso’s “ear-resistible” Easter events are back. Through March 31, The Grove invites guests to enjoy family-friendly programming in collaboration with Apple TV+, as well as festive Easter entertainment.

Bunny Bungalows returns to the park at The Grove through March 31 from noon-6 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday and Saturday. Hop over to capture the season’s memories. Set against a lovely spring backdrop adorned with bright florals, painted Easter eggs and pastel ornamentation, families and friends can choose from three festive photo packages. Advance bookings are highly encouraged; walk-ins are subject to availability.

The Grove will host its first Spring Fling on Saturday, March 16, from noon-4 p.m. The family-friendly public event will be held in the park. Guests who purchase the “VIB-Very Important Bunny” photo package at The Grove’s Bunny Bungalows are invited to celebrate spring with their favorite Apple TV+ kids and family shows, and a petting zoo. The afternoon will also feature complimentary samples from Caliwater and Caliwater Kids, as well as special appearances by founder Vanessa Hudgens and actresses Nikki Reed, Roselyn Sanchez and Brooke Burke from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Attendees must show proof of purchase of the “VIB-Very Important Bunny” photo package from The Grove’s Bunny Bungalows for complimentary entrance.

The Grove is located at 189 The Grove Drive. For information, visit thegrovela.com.