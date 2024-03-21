The Getty Center welcomes students for College Night

The Getty Museum’s annual College Night returns on Monday, April 15, from 6-9 p.m., hosted by the Getty Center in Brentwood. Admission is free with a student ID; advance registration is recommended.

The evening includes exclusive curator-led gallery tours, hands-on artmaking and craft stations, a KCRW DJ set and vocal performance, and free food and parking.

“Since 2006, we’ve welcomed thousands of college students each year from across Southern California to our sites for an exciting evening filled with art, music, food and more,” said Greg Sandoval, senior public programs specialist at the Getty Museum. “Whether majoring in art, history, chemistry or library science, all students are welcome and encouraged to join the festivities.”

In the museum courtyard, KCRW’s SiLVA will spin beats throughout the night. A live performance by Native American artist and composer Elisa Harkins will take place at 8 p.m. Students can take home visual keepsakes from a variety of art-themed photo booths. A portrait-themed station is inspired by pioneering 19th-century photographer Hippolyte Bayard, and a drawing booth will capture guests in a digital composition in blue, inspired by Getty’s “Drawing on Blue” exhibition. Crafts include beeswax candle- making and pulling prints with Forager Crafts.

Several exhibitions will be open to students, including “Camille Claudel,” “Blood: Medieval/Modern,” “Hippolyte Bayard: A Persistent Pioneer,” “Nineteenth-Century Photography Now,” “Drawing on Blue” and “Mercedes Dorame: Woshaa’axre Yaang’aro (Looking Back).” The West Pavilion will also be open, featuring some of Getty’s most treasured Impressionist works by Van Gogh, Monet, Manet and Degas.

Complementing the exhibition “Blood: Medieval/Modern,” artist Jordan Eagles presents “Illuminations,” an immersive environment that considers the legacy of the U.S.’s blood donation restrictions on gay and bisexual men.

Artist and educator Melissa Ferrari will present “Relict: A Phantasmagoria,” an experimental documentary performed with antique magic lanterns and handdrawn animation at 6:45 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

On the Garden Terrace, oversized games include chess, Connect Four and bean bag toss. The Coffee Kiosk will be open and beer and wine will be available for purchase.

The first 1,000 guests will receive a free College Night tote bag. Self-Help Graphics can silkscreen a special design commemorating the evening and guests can customize tote bags at Creation Stations.

The Getty Center is located at 1200 Getty Center Drive. For information, visit getty.edu.