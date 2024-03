Don’t miss the annual St. Patrick’s Day Comedy Show with Bill Devlin on Sunday, March 17, at the Hollywood Improv Lab. Devlin has performed with Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld and David Spade, and has appeared in dozens of commercials, feature films and TV pilots. The show will include special guests, music and lots of shenanigans. Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. General admission is $15. 8162 Melrose Ave. improv.com.