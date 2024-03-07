Classical music fans won’t want to miss Salastina’s “Sounds Genius: Brahms’ Piano Quintet” on Friday, March 8, at 8 p.m. at the Edye Second Space at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center. What happens when a symphonist writes for five instruments? In this case, a masterpiece for the ages. The performance features violinists and Salastina co-artistic directors Kevin Kumar and Maia Jasper White, resident violist Meredith Crawford, resident cellist Yoshika Masuda and resident pianist HyeJin Kim. Host Brian Lauritzen, of Classical KUSC radio, will discuss Brahms’ music prior to a full performance of the work. Tickets are $40; $10 for the livestreamed program. 1900 Pico Blvd. salastina.org.