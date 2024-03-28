Restaurant News

Enjoy a la Carte Easter specials at STK all weekend long

Celebrate Easter with family and friends at Los Angeles’ trendiest escape, STK Los Angeles at W. Los Angeles – West Beverly Hills. Featuring all new brunch delights and exclusive a la carte specials from March 29-31, guests can indulge in delicious offerings such as Dungeness crab deviled eggs, peppercorn crusted lamb chops and cheddar hash browns. For an added bonus, guests will all be greeted with an Easter egg filled with a unique surprise, and for those lucky few who receive golden eggs they will receive a special grand prize. Reservations can be made at stksteakhouse.com/booknow. STK is located at 930 Hilgard Ave. For information, call (310)659-3535.

Festive fare for rooftop Easter brunch

The Rooftop at The Wayfarer DTLA will pair its elevated Easter brunch menu with panoramic views. Diners can enjoy festive bites such as Frangelico French toast with caramelized bananas, chocolate ganache, toasted hazelnuts and maple mascarpone. Enjoy buttery cheddar rosemary biscuits with rich country ham and honey mustard or country fried steak and eggs. Easter specials are available on Sunday, March 31 starting at 11 a.m. The Wayfarer is located at 813 Flower St. For information visit wayfarerdtla.com/restaurants-dtla/rooftop-bar-downtown-la or call (213)285-4400.

Cat and Fiddle plays classic Easter menu

For Easter dinner, Cat and Fiddle will be serving a delightful three-course meal starting with a choice of coconut carrot soup or mixed organic green salad with dried apricots and toasted almonds. Entrée choices include a selection of elegant Sunday roasts – enjoy your choice of Angus rib roast, Australian stuffed leg of lamb with spinach and kale or the vegetarian option of nut roast. Dessert choices include chocolate mousse or sticky toffee pudding.

InterContinental hatches ‘Dekkadent’ brunch

On March 31 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., the InterContinental Hotel’s chef-inspired breakfast and lunch restaurant Dekkadence will be hosting an Easter brunch for the whole family to enjoy. The buffet experience starts at $95+ per adult and $55+ per child (5-12 years old), with $30 bottomless mimosas or sparkling wine available for adults. Menu highlights include carved to order roasted baron of beef and roast free-range natural turkey; fresh shucked oysters and corvina ceviche; and a dim sum station with char siu bai, shrimp har gow and pork soup dumplings. Kids can expect exciting surprise giveaways as well. Dekkadence at the Inter Continental Hotel is located at 900 Wilshire Blvd, floor 69. For reservations, visit resy.com/cities /la/dekkadance or call (213)688-7777.

Find European-style Easter at Ospero

Spring is in the air at chef Wolfgang Puck’s cozy European style café Ospero. On March 31 from 11:30-4 p.m., indulge in a special Wolfgang Puck Easter brunch and, of course, a healthy dose of handmade pastries and treats fit for the whole family. Menu highlights include roasted Colorado lamb rack and salmon benedict. Ospero is located inside the Pendry West Hollywood at 8430 W. Sunset Blvd. For information, visit pendry.com/west-hollywood/ dining/ospero or call (323)918-3420.

Elegant Easter offered by Capital Grille

The Capital Grille is offering chef-prepared brunch specials in a relaxed and elegant atmosphere on Easter Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Guests will enjoy specialty blueberry bread, freshly baked in-house, as well as a frittata with butter poached lobster tail, a 14-ounce bone-in dry aged New York strip and eggs, and an 8-ounce center cut filet mignon with white cheddar hash browns. New to brunch this year is crab cake Benedict with truffle hollandaise. Mimosas and glasses of premium Champagne are available as an enhancement. A la carte dinner options are available all day as well as a children’s brunch menu. For information, visit thecapitalgrille .com or call (213)228-4730. The Capital Grill in Downtown Los Angeles is located at 700 W. Ninth St.

Hop to a Grand Easter at Conrad

Perfectly situated within Los Angeles’ newest dynamic destination for shopping, dining and entertainment, Conrad Los Angeles is the ideal destination for guests looking to celebrate Easter with friends and family while experiencing unforgettable moments of surprise and delight. Designed by legendary architect Frank Gehry, guests can enjoy a special Easter brunch at signature restaurants San Laurel and Agua Viva on March 30-31.

San Laurel, the luxury resort’s signature restaurant from acclaimed chef José Andrés, will serve menu highlights like jamon profiterole, a Spanish play on a Chinese pork bun with fried egg espuma and jamon threads; and hiramasa crudo with smoked tomato agua chile.

Agua Viva offers scallop crudo, featuring a green seed vinaigrette. Eggs and caviar will also be offered, along with a Maryland style crab Benedict.

Conrad Los Angeles is located at 100 S. Grand Ave. For information, visit hilton.com/en/hotels/laxavci-conrad-los-angeles/dining or call 1(800)266-7237.

Beverly Hills primed for special holiday

Ocean Prime only offers brunch three times a year, and Easter is one of those special occasions. Ocean Prime’s brunch menu includes seafood dishes like crabcake eggs Benedict and smoked salmon latkes along with refined standards like prime steak and eggs. Easter celebrations don’t stop at brunch, though. From 3-8 p.m., join Ocean Prime for dinner featuring inspired dishes like pinenut crusted rack of lamb with buttered leeks, green beans, mushrooms and whole grain mustard jus. Ocean Prime is located at 9595 Wilshire Blvd. For information, visit ocean-prime.com or call (310)859-4818.

Hunt for all Easter needs at Farmers Market

Buy any last-minute Easter dinner necessities from The Original Farmers Market. Get the juiciest roasts, steaks and sausages from old-fashioned butcher shop Huntington Meats & Sausage, or Marconda’s Meats. Perfect for Easter side dishes, buy seasonal and year-round fresh fruits and vegetables from Farm Boy Produce or Farm Fresh Produce. Lastly, top off the delicious meal with a sweet treat, including freshly baked pies from Du-pars Pie Shop or exquisite breads, sweets and rolls from T&Y Bakery. The Original Farmers Market is located at 6333 West Third St. For information, visit farmersmarkela.com.

Easter served up Suzanne-style at A.O.C.

A.O.C. on both Third Street and in Brentwood will celebrate during the day with Suzanne Goin’s brunch menu which includes everything sweet, savory and in between. Favorites include sticky buns with walnuts “Suzanne-style” with bacon; Spanish fried chicken with cornmeal waffle; and oven-baked eggs with chickpeas, cavolo nero, feta and aleppo. Brunch hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

À la carte dinner from A.O.C.’s seasonal menu begins at 5 p.m. with a menu featuring the latest from the Santa Monica Farmers’ Market, including focaccia with grilled white trumpet mushrooms, spigarello, rosemary and mahon cheese; citrus and avocado salad with arugula, sugar snap peas, shaved radish and ginger; sunchokes à la raclette with grain mustard salsa and pickles; and market fish with green romesco, grilled carrots and charred meyer lemon.

A.O.C. is located at both 8700 W. Third St. and 11648 San Vicente Blvd. For information, visit aocwinebar.com.

Enjoy ‘Jar’ of holiday delights

Suzanne Tracht’s Jar, now in its 22nd year, will serve the restaurant’s traditional à la carte menu for Easter, specializing in grilled and braised meats, poultry and fish along with the best side dishes in town. Signatures include crab deviled eggs; red Belgian endive Caesar; tender pot roast; and char siu pork chop. Also expect Tracht’s favorite holiday specials and perfectly mixed cocktails, such as the Jar gimlet. Jar is open from 5:30-9 p.m. Jar is located at 8225 Beverly Blvd. For information, visit thejar.com or call (323)655-6566.