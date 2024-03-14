On Saturday, March 9 at 3:54 p.m., Posey Lu Jilg made her grand debut at 7 pounds and 4 oz. She is absolutely perfect. Proud parents Emily and Michael Jilg are smitten with their beautiful daughter and are settling into new parenthood with ease and grace. Publishers Karen and Michael Villalpando are bursting with pride at the arrival of their first grandchild. “In just a few short days, she has already filled our world with more joy and love than imaginable and we can’t wait to continue to watch her blossom,” the Villalpandos said.

Welcome to the world, Posey Lu! There will certainly be more headlines to come …