Police search for missing man who suffers from dementia in Wilshire area

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire Division are searching for a man who went missing after last being seen around 1 p.m. on March 17 at 1015 S. Orange Grove Ave.

Police said the missing man, Jonathan Moreland, suffers from dementia. Moreland, 75, is Hispanic and was wearing a checkered hat, gray sweater, black pants and white shoes. Anyone who sees Moreland is urged to call the LAPD’s Wilshire Division at (213)473-0476 or (877)273-5273.