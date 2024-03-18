Police search for missing man who suffers from dementia in Wilshire area
Jonathan Moreland (photo courtesy of the LAPD)
Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire Division are searching for a man who went missing after last being seen around 1 p.m. on March 17 at 1015 S. Orange Grove Ave.
Police said the missing man, Jonathan Moreland, suffers from dementia. Moreland, 75, is Hispanic and was wearing a checkered hat, gray sweater, black pants and white shoes. Anyone who sees Moreland is urged to call the LAPD’s Wilshire Division at (213)473-0476 or (877)273-5273.
