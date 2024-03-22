Police search for lewd conduct suspect and warn about new incidents

Los Angeles Police Department investigators are searching for a lewd conduct suspect wanted for multiple indecent exposure incidents in the Beverly Grove, Miracle Mile and West Los Angeles areas.

Authorities released a bulletin about the man earlier this year after he exposed himself and harassed a female victim shortly after midnight on Jan. 28 in the 800 block of North Croft Avenue. The suspect left but returned multiple times and stared in the victim’s windows, police said.

The man reappeared during the early morning hours of March 2, targeting a victim in the 5700 block of West Sixth Street, and a short time later a second victim in the 1200 block of Armacost Avenue in West Los Angeles.

The suspect is white or Hispanic, 40-45 years old, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and 180 pounds.

“When you’re at home, you should be thinking about comfort and relaxation, not this lewd conduct. There’s no place for this in our neighborhoods,” said Detective Brent Hopkins, with the LAPD’s Operations-West Bureau, Special Assault Section. “The community is our most valuable ally and source of information. Someone out there knows who this guy is and can help us put an end to this disturbing behavior.”

Anyone with information is urged to call investigators at (213)473-0447 or email [email protected]. During weekends and off-hours, call the LAPD’s hotline at (877)LAPD247.