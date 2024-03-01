Pink’s debuts celebrity hot dogs for Diane Warren, Rhett & Link

Pink’s Hot Dogs on La Brea Avenue has named hot dogs after award-winning composer Diane Warren and the YouTube comedy team of Rhett & Link, who appeared at the stand on Feb. 29 and March 1, respectively.

Warren is a prolific songwriter who is nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song for “The Fire Inside” from the film “Flamin’ Hot,” which was directed by Eva Longoria and focuses on the creator of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos – Richard Montañez. Rhett & Link have more than 25 million views on social media.

“This is very exciting,” owner Richard Pink said. “They are both very popular and Pink’s is proud to offer hot dogs named after them.”

The Diane Warren dog is a veggie dog topped with jalapeño pepper jack cheese, guacamole and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. The Rhett & Link hot dog, called the Mythical Muncher Dog, has a stretch dog topped with French fries, nacho cheese, jalapeños, bacon and ranch dressing.

Pink’s Hot Dogs is located at 709 N. La Brea Ave. For information, call (323)931-4223, or visit pinkshollywood.com.