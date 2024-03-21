Pasadena Showcase House inspires youth with annual concert

The 2024 Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts Youth Concert took place on Feb. 27 as part of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Symphonies for Schools program. Nearly 4,500 3rd, 4th and 5th grade students from more than 100 elementary schools came together at Walt Disney Concert Hall for the free concert weaving together musical concepts, humor, dancers and educational information.

Since its inception in 1953, the Youth Concert program has hosted more than 255,000 school age children. This year marked the first year in its history that Pasadena Showcase House partnered with the LA Phil for the Symphonies for Schools program.

The concert was well received by students, as the characters and dancers interacted with the young audience. For many of the children, it was their first opportunity to experience live music and dance in the Walt Disney Concert Hall.

“We are so fortunate to be able to partner with such a world-class symphony,” said Suzanne Hart, president of Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts. “Music can have such an impact on young children, which is why our organization is so passionate about introducing 3rd, 4th and 5th graders to this magnificent art form. Our relationship has grown and flourished with the LA Phil, and we both share a mission of extending access to music and the arts throughout Southern California.”

This year’s concert was “Swan Lake: Reimagined,” inspired by Pyotr IIyich Tchaikovsky’s timeless ballet composition “Swan Lake.” The story was revamped for a modern audience by featuring selected pieces from the classic and ballet dancing accompaniment.

“The students were absolutely enthralled,” said Stephanie Johnson, chair of the Youth Concert. “The reward for overseeing this wonderful program is the opportunity to witness these youngsters’ enthusiasm and awe as they watch the performance. It truly is priceless.”

The Youth Concert is funded by proceeds from the Pasadena Showcase House of Design, as well as a donation from the Green Foundation. This year’s Pasadena Showcase House of Design, featuring the Potter Daniels Manor, will debut on April 21 and continue through May 19. For tickets and information, call (626)606-1600, or visit pasadenashowcase.org.