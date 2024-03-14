Museums of Japan

Japan Foundation Los Angeles presents “Exploring Japan’s Museums,” an online lecture on Thursday, March 21, from 7-7:45 p.m. Lovers of Japan’s artistic museums and those planning to visit are encouraged to participate in the lecture with Japanese art historian Meher McArthur. With travel season approaching, McArthur will include several museums featured in the foundation’s “Doors to the Arts of Japan” video series. The short lecture will be followed by a Q&A session. jflalc.org/event-details.php/156/museums.