Meals on Wheels preps for annual benefit

Tickets are available for the third annual St. Vincent Meals on Wheels Hollywood Under The Stars fundraiser on Saturday, June 22, at 6:30 p.m. at the Paramount Pictures studio lot.

Don’t miss an unforgettable evening under the stars with premier culinary delights and top-notch beverages, live entertainment, a silent auction and surprises. The benefit supports the vital mission of St. Vincent Meals on Wheels, which provides food and support for homebound seniors.

Tickets start at $250. Paramount Pictures is located at 5400 Melrose Ave. For information, visit svmow.org.