March 28, 2024

Meals on Wheels preps for annual benefit

St. Vincent Meals on Wheels provides healthy meals to homebound seniors through Los Angeles. (photo courtesy of St. Vincent Meals on Wheels)

Tickets are available for the third annual St. Vincent Meals on Wheels Hollywood Under The Stars fundraiser on Saturday, June 22, at 6:30 p.m. at the Paramount Pictures studio lot.

Don’t miss an unforgettable evening under the stars with premier culinary delights and top-notch beverages, live entertainment, a silent auction and surprises. The benefit supports the vital mission of St. Vincent Meals on Wheels, which provides food and support for homebound seniors.

Tickets start at $250. Paramount Pictures is located at 5400 Melrose Ave. For information, visit svmow.org.





