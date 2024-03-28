Meals on Wheels preps for annual benefit

-
-
Socialize
Could not authenticate you.followers
-
Popular Posts
Tickets are available for the third annual St. Vincent Meals on Wheels Hollywood Under The Stars fundraiser on Saturday, June 22, at 6:30 p.m. at the Paramount Pictures studio lot.
Don’t miss an unforgettable evening under the stars with premier culinary delights and top-notch beverages, live entertainment, a silent auction and surprises. The benefit supports the vital mission of St. Vincent Meals on Wheels, which provides food and support for homebound seniors.
Tickets start at $250. Paramount Pictures is located at 5400 Melrose Ave. For information, visit svmow.org.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply