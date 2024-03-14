Mayor’s trip to Paris helps L.A. prepare for 2028 Olympics

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass returned to Los Angeles on March 10 after leading a delegation of City Council members and civic leaders to Paris to help prepare the city to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2028. During the trip, the delegation focused on ensuring small and diverse businesses benefit from the games while generating innovative housing solutions and green transportation and infrastructure projects.

“The reason for this trip was to really see behind the curtain about how a city prepares to host one of the biggest events in the world and we accomplished just that,” Bass said. “I want to thank the French government and city officials across the Paris region for sharing with us the transformative projects underway in their communities, the challenges they have faced along the way and all of the strategies they have leveraged to host a successful Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer. It was an honor to meet and learn from so many of them, and I appreciate the warm welcome and the opportunity to learn about their plans underway for the 2024 Games and the lasting legacy they are working to bring to Paris.”

The delegation included Council President Paul Krekorian, 2nd District; Councilwoman Traci Park, 11th District; Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky, 5th District; Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins, LA84 Foundation president and CEO Renata Simril and Priscilla Cheng, senior vice president for government relations for LA28. The three council members are members of the Ad Hoc Committee for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

After the trip to Paris, Krekorian, Yaroslavsky and Park traveled to Japan from March 11-13 to continue their study in Tokyo and to L.A.’s sister city, Nagoya, to learn from the experience of government and business leaders who oversaw the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which took place at the height of the COVD-19 pandemic. The council members examined many aspects of the 2020 games including public health measures that were implemented, and how the cities of Tokyo and Nagoya have used facilities built for the 2020 games.

“Thanks to the mayor’s leadership in arranging this fact-finding visit, we’re coming home with a wealth of information we can use to make the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games an extraordinary success for Los Angeles,” Krekorian said. “The games can provide a historic boost to our local economy, especially for our small entrepreneurs, while giving us an opportunity to make lasting improvements to sustainable infrastructure, transportation and housing. For almost a decade I have been working to ensure that the games will be entirely privately funded while creating a profound and enduring positive legacy for the people of Los Angeles. I am now more confident than ever that those goals will be achieved.”

“Los Angeles must take full advantage of the opportunities that come with hosting the Olympics in 2028, and now is the time to do it, especially as it relates to our sustainability efforts,” Yaroslavsky said. “I am extremely grateful to our incredible hosts for showing us how to make it happen.”

For information, visit mayor.lacity.gov.