March matters with CHLA fundraisers

Make March Matter is an annual month-long fundraising campaign for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles where celebrities along with top businesses and organizations in L.A. across fashion, fitness and food rally together with the goal of raising $1 million or more during the month of March to support the hospital’s efforts in building healthier futures for children. Since its launch in 2016, the campaign has raised over $12 million.

On March 29, Eatly will offer classic Italian sauce cooking classes at both 5 and 8:30 p.m., with proceeds benefiting CHLA. For information, visit eataly.com/us_en/classes-and-events/los-angeles/cooking-classes. Eatly is located at 10250 Santa Monica Blvd.

On March 30, EQUELTO, located at 4618 Hollywood Blvd., will host a Saturday soiree with the Calvaleros from 3-6 p.m. with proceeds donated to CHLA. For information, visit makemarchmatter.org /event/esqueleto-saturday-soiree-with-the-cavaleros.

On the same day, the Los Angeles Galaxy game versus the Seattle Sounders will be donating its proceeds to CHLA. For information and tickets, visit lagalaxy. com/chla. The L.A. Galaxy plays at the Dignity Health Sports Park, located at 18400 Avalon Blvd., Carson.