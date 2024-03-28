March matters with CHLA fundraisers

-
-
Socialize
Could not authenticate you.followers
-
Popular Posts
Make March Matter is an annual month-long fundraising campaign for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles where celebrities along with top businesses and organizations in L.A. across fashion, fitness and food rally together with the goal of raising $1 million or more during the month of March to support the hospital’s efforts in building healthier futures for children. Since its launch in 2016, the campaign has raised over $12 million.
On March 29, Eatly will offer classic Italian sauce cooking classes at both 5 and 8:30 p.m., with proceeds benefiting CHLA. For information, visit eataly.com/us_en/classes-and-events/los-angeles/cooking-classes. Eatly is located at 10250 Santa Monica Blvd.
On March 30, EQUELTO, located at 4618 Hollywood Blvd., will host a Saturday soiree with the Calvaleros from 3-6 p.m. with proceeds donated to CHLA. For information, visit makemarchmatter.org /event/esqueleto-saturday-soiree-with-the-cavaleros.
On the same day, the Los Angeles Galaxy game versus the Seattle Sounders will be donating its proceeds to CHLA. For information and tickets, visit lagalaxy. com/chla. The L.A. Galaxy plays at the Dignity Health Sports Park, located at 18400 Avalon Blvd., Carson.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply