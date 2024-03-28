Suspect arrested following pursuit in Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills Police Department officers arrested a male suspect around 1:50 p.m. on March 28 after a pursuit that ended on La Cienega Boulevard, just north of Wilshire Boulevard. With patrol cars right behind him, the suspect lost control of an older model F-150 pickup after making a left turn onto La Cienega Boulevard and came to a stop facing southbound in the northbound lanes. The man jumped out and ran, and was arrested a short distance away from the scene. The northbound lanes of La Cienega Boulevard remained closed for 45 minutes after the pursuit ended as crews cleaned up debris and towed the vehicle. Officers at the scene declined to provide any information. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.