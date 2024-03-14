Liquor license OK’d by neighborhood council

Descanso Restaurant is one step closer to opening in the space formerly occupied Callender’s Grill at 5773 Wilshire Blvd. On March 12, the Mid City West Neighborhood Council unanimously recommended, with one abstention, to grant the Mexican restaurant a liquor license. While a date has yet to be announced, Descanso is expected to open sometime this year. Renovations are underway, however remnants of Callender’s signage remain.

“Having vibrant businesses within Mid City West is a huge benefit to the community, especially in that area, as we see more revitalization coming through with the addition of the Academy Museum [and] with LACMA getting renovated – it’s really going to be important for us to have businesses to support the tourists and the locals that come to our area to see these world class museums that we have here on the Miracle Mile,” Mid City West Neighborhood Council chair Sara Griebe said. “So, we’re very excited to have something in that space [and] it’s no longer sitting vacant. We hope that more businesses will come to the mid-Wilshire area to help support the infrastructure that’s coming in.”