March 7, 2024

LA Phil classical concert

The LA Phil presents a program of works by Prokofiev and Rachmaninoff on Thursday, March 7, and Saturday, March 9, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, March 10, at 2 p.m. at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. Venezuelan conductor Domingo Hindoyan leads the LA Phil for Prokofiev’s Fifth Symphony, conceived by the composer as “glorifying the grandeur of the human spirit” and set against the backdrop of World War II. The concert also features Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2. Tickets start at $64. 111 S. Grand Ave. laphil.org.





