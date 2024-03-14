L.A. Marathon runs course through iconic streets

The Los Angeles Marathon will get on its mark, set and go March 17, with runners taking off at 7 a.m. from Dodger Stadium. Six hours and 30 minutes later, the last runners are expected to cross the finish line in Century City, at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Avenue of the Stars.

The 26.2-mile route will take participants through iconic L.A. locations, including City Hall, the TCL Chinese Theatre, the Chateau Marmont and Rodeo Drive.

This year’s event will honor the Los Angeles Marathon Legacy Runners, a group of 95 people that has crossed the finish line in every L.A. Marathon since its inception in 1986. When the runners reach the fourth mile this year, they will have clocked 1,000 miles total in the race. The group will be named Golden Stars by the marathon, with literal golden stars placed along the route in their honor. The late Los Angeles City Councilman Tom LaBonge will also be recognized with the seventh mile of the race named in his honor.

To facilitate the marathon, street closures will be in effect during the race, including large sections of Sunset, Hollywood and Santa Monica boulevards. Some ramps along the 110 and 101 freeways and Interstate 405 will also be closed. For a full list of street and freeway ramp closures, visit mccourtfoundation.org/event/los-angeles-marathon/road-closures.

The L.A. Marathon is organized by the McCourt Foundation, which is dedicated to helping those affected by neurological diseases, and, according to its website, “empowering communities to build a healthier world.”

At mile 18 of the marathon at 9811 S. Santa Monica Blvd., the Hirshberg Foundation will host the Purple People Cheer Party, where people who have been affected by pancreatic cancer will cheer on runners with pom-poms and noisemakers. Some deals will be available for participants at local restaurants, as well, with Sunset Plaza’s Tocaya Modern Mexican, providing a 20% discount for runners.

“The L.A. Marathon is yet again running through the streets of West Hollywood,” West Hollywood Mayor John Erickson said. “I want to encourage all of our residents to go up there and cheer on the runners as they take this amazing step forward – but also I hope people prepare for a little bit of extra patience that day as people are running through our streets, ensuring that everyone is safe and secure. I’m looking forward to seeing all the great photos at the finish line.”

For information about the L.A. Mararthon, visit mccourtfoundation.org/event/los-angeles-marathon.