L.A. Jewish Symphony rings in 30 years with concert

The Los Angeles Jewish Symphony will celebrate 30 years presenting music of the Jewish experience on Sunday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m. with a retrospective concert at Wilshire Boulevard Temple’s newly renovated Resnick Family Campus.

The evening will include featured performances by LAJS founding concertmaster Mark Kashper and several longtime friends of the LAJS: cantor Lisa Peicott, cantor Ilan Davidson and young artist Eden Kontesz. Dr. Noreen Green is the founding artistic director and conductor of LAJS.

The concert offers a journey through the earliest years of the symphony. The sanctuary at the Resnick Family Campus, originally known as University Synagogue, was the site of the debut LAJS concert in 1994. The program will feature a repertoire drawn from throughout the Symphony’s 30-year history, with pieces and composers that exemplify the breadth and importance of the LAJS’s mission.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Wilshire Boulevard Temple, in the room where it all started for the LAJS,” Green said. “The newly remodeled Sanctuary at the Brentwood campus was the site of our debut concert. Wonderful memories of our early years flood my soul, and I look forward to sharing those memories and creating new ones.”

The evening’s featured work ‘Symphony of the Holocaust’ was composed by Holocaust survivor Shony Alex Braun (1930-2002), who worked closely with Maestra Green during the later years of his life. Braun crafted the work from the melodies he composed in his head during his time in the World War II concentration camps.

The symphony is the subject of the recent and well-reviewed documentary of the same name and features the LAJS, conducted by Maestra Green, with Founding Concertmaster Mark Kashper as violin soloist; Kashper will reprise his featured performance for the 30th Anniversary Celebration.

A dessert reception will follow the concert at 9 p.m. Individual tickets start at $36 for general admission; sponsor and tribute book ad packages are also available. Program subject to change. Wilshire Boulevard Temple Resnick Family Campus is at 11960 Sunset Blvd.

For sponsorship information and to purchase tickets, visit lajs.org/30th-anniversary or call (818)646-2844.