KCCLA showcases animated film

The Korean Cultural Center in Los Angeles will hold a special screening of the animated film “The Shower” (2017) on Wednesday, March 27, at 7 p.m. in Ari Hall.

The film is part of the Korean Short Literature Animation Series, which opened on March 6 with “The Shaman Sorceress” and a Q&A session with director Ahn Jae-hoon.

His animated film “The Shower” is based on the Korean novel of the same name by Hwang Sun-won. The film was animated by Korea’s first animation studio, “Meditation with a Pencil,” by director Ahn.

A country boy and a city girl’s first meeting, as well as brief but brilliant moments, are the focus of the novel, which was published in 1952. “The Shower” is widely loved among generations. It has been included in elementary and middle school Korean language textbooks since 1960. The public is invited to attend the screening.

Additional films in the series include “The Road Called Life” on April 17 and “Green Days” on May 8. Admission is free.

KCCLA is located at 5505 Wilshire Blvd. For information and to RSVP, visit kccla.org.