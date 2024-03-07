Jewish Big Brothers Big Sisters sets fundraising record at annual ‘Big Event’

Jewish Big Brothers Big Sisters of Los Angeles raised more than $830,000 at its annual gala on Feb. 29 at Stephen Wise Temple. It was the largest amount raised in the history of the fundraiser, which is called The Big Event.

The benefit supports youth and showcases the impact of JBBBSLA’s innovative programs. Three outstanding honorees were honored – Melissa Corleto, Matthew Greenberg and David B. Smith. Elected officials attending the event included state Sen. Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica) and Assemblyman Jesse Gabriel (D-Woodland Hills).

Funds raised allow JBBBSLA to help more youth through the Youth Mentorship for L.A.’s Jewish Youth program; Camp Bob Waldorf, which provides overnight camp and retreats for youth from low-income households; and College Access + Success, which provides professional college counseling and scholarships for former mentees and campers. More than 400 attendees heard stories and testimonials from participants and alumni from each program. JBBBSLA CEO Cari Uslan said The Big Event’s fundraising will help more youth than ever reach their full potential.

“It’s the ‘Littles,’ the campers and the college students that bring us together, inspire us and give us hope,” Uslan said. “We have a long history of impactful programs rooted in Jewish values. We are also innovating, staying relevant and seeking out ways to make sure we meet the challenges faced by youth today.”

JBBBSLA presented the Sydney J. Rosenberg Lifetime Achievement Award to Smith in recognition of his more than 40 years of service on the Board of Directors. Greenberg, a former little brother who now volunteers as a big brother, and Corleto, a former big sister and current board member, each received The Big Spotlight Award. Greenberg is a commercial real estate broker at CBRE and an adjunct professor at Pepperdine University. Corleto has dedicated over 17 years to the agency and serves on the Camp Bob Waldorf, Youth Mentorship and Sunday Funday committees.

“I’ve been a part of Jewish Big Brothers Big Sisters for six years and Matt and I have grown so close,” little brother Eden Shriqui said when introducing Greenberg. “Matt has always steered me in the right direction and helps me consider things from a wiser point of view. I love his rich insight. Even though we are not related by blood, our relationship is deeper than that. He has truly taken on the big brother role in my life.”

For information, visit jbbbsla .org.