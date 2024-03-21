Japan Foundation Los Angeles holds virtual voice acting workshop with Natsu Shinomiya

Join Japan Foundation Los Angeles in a fun and engaging workshop that will teach voice acting for anime. Natsu Shinomiya, a professional voice actor from Japan, will be challenging attendees to voice popular Japanese anime such as “My Neighbor Totoro.”

Participants will learn how professional voice actors in Japan train and will learn about the process with stories from Natsu’s personal journey. She’ll also introduce her vocal warmups, as well as tips and tricks used in the industry before attendees will voice short scenes together.

Learn in a fun and casual setting with Bill Reilly, from the Japan Visual Media Translation Academy, who will be moderating. In the Global Communication Support division at JVTA, Reilly designs curricula and delivers seminars for clients in the Japanese entertainment industry. He focuses on public speaking, presentation skills and sales/marketing that targets foreign audiences and buyers for Japanese media and intellectual properties.

The workshop is designed for beginners of Japanese, but all experience levels are welcome. The virtual event is open to everyone 18 years and older, on a first-come, first-serve basis, until capacity is reached.

The workshop is not for native Japanese speakers. For information, visit jflalc.org /event-details.php/157/voiceacting-for-japanese-anime.