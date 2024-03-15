Immaculate Heart offers ‘Summer of Discovery’ enrichment program

Girls entering the 4th-8th grades can register for Immaculate Heart Middle School’s “Summer of Discovery,” featuring enrichment and academic review classes, from cooking and knitting to robotics and coding. Additionally, registration is open for the new Girls Summer Sports Camp run by Immaculate Heart High School coaches.

Immaculate Heart Middle School’s Summer Program runs from June 17-July 12, offering a selection of morning classes catering to a variety of interests. Courses include animal and character drawing, CSI/forensic science, Spanish, French, Rad Robotics and Coding and creative filmmaking. Afternoon classes will feature Panda Sports and Panda Café culinary workshops, followed by Camp Little Heart’s themed activities from 1:30-4 p.m. on weekdays.

For the first time, girls entering the 4th-8th grades can train with Immaculate Heart High School coaches during Girls Summer Sports Camp, which will be offered in two sessions, July 15-19 and July 22-26, from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on weekdays. The camp will focus on cross country, softball, basketball, soccer, volleyball and swimming. Students can sign up for one or two weeks to strengthen skills, develop confidence and build new friendships. For information, visit immaculateheart.org/youthsportscamp.

Students enrolled in Immaculate Heart’s “Summer of Discovery” will get a glimpse into campus life at Immaculate Heart Middle and High School, an all-girls Catholic, independent college preparatory school for 6th-12th grade students. The school is located near Griffith Park at 5515 Franklin Ave.

For information and registration, call (323)461-3651, or visit immaculateheart.org.