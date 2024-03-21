Hop to Belvedere for Easter brunch

The Belvedere at the Peninsula Beverly Hills’ Michelin-starred executive chef Ralf Schlegel will craft a decadent four-course Easter brunch. Highlights of the indulgent menu include roasted rack of lamb, crab cake benedict, caramelized banana pancakes and a chocolate banana dessert. The youngest guests are invited to welcome spring with the annual Easter egg hunt by the Infinity Fountain and a visit from the Easter Bunny in the Lobby. The event will be held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on March 31. Price is $155 for adults and $80 for children under 12. Reservations are required at opentable. com/the-belvedere. The Bel-vedere at the Peninsula Beverly Hills is located at 9882 S. Santa Monica Blvd.