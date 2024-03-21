March 21, 2024

Enjoy the spring feeling of Easter at the Belvedere at the Peninsula Beverly Hills. (photo courtesy of Peninsula Beverly Hills)

Hop to Belvedere for Easter brunch

The Belvedere at the Peninsula Beverly Hills’ Michelin-starred executive chef Ralf Schlegel will craft a decadent four-course Easter brunch. Highlights of the indulgent menu include roasted rack of lamb, crab cake benedict, caramelized banana pancakes and a chocolate banana dessert. The youngest guests are invited to welcome spring with the annual Easter egg hunt by the Infinity Fountain and a visit from the Easter Bunny in the Lobby. The event will be held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on March 31. Price is $155 for adults and $80 for children under 12. Reservations are required at opentable. com/the-belvedere. The Bel-vedere at the Peninsula Beverly Hills is located at 9882 S. Santa Monica Blvd.





