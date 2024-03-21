Hollywood Boulevard makeover adds bike lanes and street upgrades

Navigating the streets of Hollywood on foot and by bike will get easier and safer under a new project announced on March 21 by Los Angeles City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez, 13th District.

The “Access to Hollywood” project will add dedicated bike lanes along a 3.6-mile stretch of Hollywood Boulevard between La Brea Avenue and Fountain Avenue in Silver Lake, and will create bus-only lanes from Orange Drive to Gower Street to make public transportation faster. A center left turn lane will be added along most of the boulevard to reduce delays from traffic backing up. The project includes sidewalk widening that will add 2,230 square feet of new space for pedestrians, as well as more opportunities for outdoor dining. Three new crosswalks – with flashing beacons that stop traffic when activated by pedestrians – will be installed at Hollywood Boulevard and Rodney Drive, and Hollywood Boulevard and Hobart and Winona boulevards.

“This project is about making our community safer and transforming how residents, workers and visitors use Hollywood Boulevard,” Soto-Martinez said. “We know that if people come here, they will eat here, they will shop here and they will spend their money here. By building Hollywood around people instead of cars, we can revitalize this iconic destination.”

The project is a partnership between Soto-Martinez and Councilwoman Nithya Raman, 4th District, the Los Angeles Department of Transportation and Bureau of Engineering, as well as the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, Hollywood Partnership and Thai Town Community Development Center. Soto-Martinez said it is a continuation of Hollywood Boulevard infrastructure improvement work started under former Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, with the addition of segments of the boulevard east of Gower Street. Raman was not present at the press conference.

The project is being funded by $8 million from Metro’s Active Transportation Program and the LADOT’s Vision Zero Program. Soto-Martinez said the work will begin soon and the goal is to have the amenities in place by the first half of next year.

Representatives of Hollywood’s business community praised the project as an economic generator for the area and pledged their support.

“Hollywood Boulevard should be one of the most beautiful, innovative, creative and dynamic streets in the entire world. We can’t get there without the public sector and its vast resources,” Hollywood Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Steve Nissen said. “These [improvements] represent the first really big steps to revitalizing Hollywood Boulevard. But we also can’t get there without the private sector that builds the buildings and the businesses and the venues that bring millions of people to Hollywood. We will be there to work with the public sector to revitalize Hollywood Boulevard, to turn these big initial steps into giant leaps forward in the future for Hollywood.”

“Hollywood can no longer maintain its decades-long status quo. As we move forward in a post-COVID world, it’s essential that we adapt to the changing needs and desires of our community,” added Kathleen Rawson, president and CEO of the Hollywood Partnership, which manages the Hollywood Entertainment District and oversees improvements funded by businesses. “With all the private real estate developments in the pipeline, we owe it to our current and future residents, businesses and visitors to ensure the public realm complements the private experience. The Access to Hollywood project is a significant step forward in our ongoing journey to revitalize Hollywood.”

Michael Schneider, of the bicycling and mobility advocacy group Streets for All, said the Hollywood Boulevard project has been a long time coming and he is pleased the city is making improvements. Schneider was a driving force behind Measure HLA, a plan approved by voters on March 5 that will create new mobility projects citywide in the coming years.

“Hollywood Boulevard is one the most iconic streets in the world, and I think when a lot of tourists get here, they’re kind of disappointed. There’s not that much foot traffic and it’s not that easy to get around,” Schneider said. “I think this is going to be transformative.”