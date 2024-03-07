Dive into the vibrant world of “Historical Records,” a new comedy running from Saturday, March 9, through Saturday, March 30, at Michelle Danner Acting Studio. From the founding fathers to unsung heroes, “Historical Records” brings history to life with a fresh, modern twist, reimagining the lives of iconic American historical figures through the dynamic lens of freestyle hip-hop. Each performance, inspired by audience suggestions, unfolds in an unscripted hip-hop improv medley, making every show a unique experience. Showtimes are 8 p.m., Saturday. Tickets are $30. 10820 Washington Blvd. historicalrecords.brownpapertickets.com.