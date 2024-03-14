Heidi Duckler Dance presents its “MAP Live!” workshop, formerly known as “Architecture Through the Body,” on Friday, March 15, through Sunday, March 17, at the Bendix building. The annual three-day workshop is rooted in combining movement, art and production. Participants learn from professionals in different fields to explore the ways space is defined, and create original art based on the information they’ve been taught. The artists provide feedback on the works as they progress and the workshop concludes with a public final performance. The cost is $250. 1206 Maple Ave., Ste. 1100B. heididuckler.app.neoncrm.com.