Grand Park offers two fun-filled Saturdays in April

Gloria Molina Grand Park, powered by The Music Center, is inviting Angelenos of all ages to start their weekend right with two Saturday morning events in April filled with free creative, fun and holistic activities, including yoga, wellness, arts and crafts and sports games that will inspire them to pave a better and healthier future, broaden their imagination as well as engage with one another. Explore the park’s beautiful landscape, decorate a planter, play mini basketball, cool off in the splash pad, make a puppet or learn to dance.

This year’s four-hour programs, which run from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., include an exploration of DTLA’s natural landscapes and environmental awareness by honoring Earth Day and green living. Visitors can also shop for sustainable clothing, toys and gifts from a marketplace, curated by Streetlet, comprised of local small business owners and makers. Individuals, parents and caregivers can shop and support neighborhood businesses as youth play, connect and create.

Gloria Molina Grand Park’s favorite food trucks will be onsite offering food and beverages for purchase; on-site picnicking is also highly encouraged.

The events will be held on April 20 and 27. Gloria Molina Grand Park is located at 200 N. Grand Ave. For information, visit grandparkla.org.