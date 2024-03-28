GMCLA rounds out soulful season this summer

Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles will present the final concert of its 45th season, “Solid Gold: Aretha, Dionne and Whitney” at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 30 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. This musical tribute will celebrate 25 songs from these three indelible and influential voices performed by GMCLA’s 200-member Chorus, superstar Queens Priyanka and Latrice Royale, and the “Solid Gold Trio” Summer Nicole Greer, Jenelle Lynn Randall and Amber Wright. Immediately following the concert, GMCLA will hold its annual gala dinner and dance party in the historic Pasadena Convention Center. The annual fundraiser benefits GMCLA’s Alive Music Project in the schools and free concert performances in the community.

“This concert is going to be epic – the chorus gets to sing the soundtrack of our lives, celebrate three of the most iconic artists of all time, and mix it up on stage with two of today’s top drag superstars! What could be better?” said GMCLA’ s executive director and producer Lou Spisto. “Honoring HBO’s ‘We’re Here’ with our annual voice award, at a time when the drag community has come under fire in so many places, is something we’re especially proud to do. Having the queens with us for the concert and the after-concert dinner-dance party is going to bring the proceedings to a whole new level of fun and fabulousness.”

“Solid Gold: Aretha, Dionne and Whitney” promises to be one of GMCLA’s most soulful, joyous and moving shows ever as it celebrates three of the most legendary and iconic artists in music history. The 200-member Chorus will perform 25 timeless hits by the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin, music legend and HIV/AIDS activist Dionne Warwick and the undisputed voice of a generation Whitney Houston, with songs like “Respect,” “Freeway of Love,” “Chain of Fools,” “I Say a Little Prayer for You,” “I Will Always Love You,” “The Greatest Love of All” and “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.” The show will also feature six dance production numbers and an unforgettable three-song medley with Priyanka and Latrice Royale stars of Drag Race and HBO’s groundbreaking series “We’re Here.”

The Chorus will also be joined by the “Solid Gold Trio” for several numbers. The trio includes Summer Nicole, Jenelle Lynn Randall and Amber Wright.

The celebration will be conducted by GMCLA’s music director and conductor Ernest H. Harrison and feature choreography by Tovaris Wilson.

The Pasadena Civic Auditorium is located 300 E Green St, Pasadena. Single tickets range from $45-$125 and are now available online at gmcla.org/solidgold or by phone at the Pasadena Civic box office at (626)449-7360.