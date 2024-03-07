GALA recognized as 2024 California Distinguished School

Fifty-one Los Angeles Unified Schools have been named 2024 California Distinguished Schools, according to State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. In the local area, the Girls Academic Leadership Academy was recognized.

The prestigious designation was awarded to 293 middle schools and high schools statewide to recognize campuses closing the achievement gap and those demonstrating exceptional student performance. The schools recognized are illustrative of the “persistence and promise of California’s students, educators and schools,” Thurmond said.

“Congratulations to the 51 Los Angeles Unified schools selected as 2024 California Distinguished Schools,” LAUSD Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said. “It is because of the exceptional work of educators, staff, families and school communities that our district has some of the highest performing schools in the state. Los Angeles Unified is the premier urban school district in the nation, led by our California Distinguished Schools.”

Since 1985, California Distinguished Schools Awards has celebrated exceptional teachers, classified employees, schools and districts for their innovation, talent and success in supporting students. Schools are selected based on their demonstrating excellence and growth in academic achievement and ensuring a positive school climate.

To view the full of California Distinguished Schools, visit cde.ca.gov/nr/ne/yr24/yr24rel09.asp.