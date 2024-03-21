Four Seasons brings egg-citement to Easter

Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, is celebrating Easter in some egg-citing ways.

Located in the heart of Beverly Hills overlooking Rodeo Drive, THE Blvd Restaurant will offer an egg-cellent Easter brunch 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, March 31. The special a la carte menu will include something for every palate such as the fried chicken sandwich, seafood platter, chicken and waffle, lamb chops, avocado elote and crab toast, as well as a coconut blueberry and passionfruit nut crumble parfait.

No brunch would be complete without an assortment of house-made pastries such as a pain au chocolat, pastrami and swiss cheese croissant, cornetto, lemon blueberry muffin, cheese Danish – just to “peep” one’s interest. Then save room for dessert as chef Riccardo Menicucci has been a busy little chick in the pastry kitchen crafting up tantalizing offerings for his assorted mini desserts platter featuring a variety of tarts, cream puffs, carrot cake and verrine. The smooth sounds from a jazz band will further enhance the dining experience noon-3 p.m. And, little ones are told to keep their eyes open as the Easter Bunny will be making a guest appearance during brunch.

But that’s not all as the hotel has more surprises in store for Easter. Children staying at the hotel and those who are dining in THE Blvd for brunch will enjoy complimentary access to the petting zoo noon-3 p.m. Hop over to say “hi” to the adorable bunnies, ducks, piglets, chickens and pygmy goat. And of course, no Easter celebration would be complete without an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Join in the fun on Easter Sunday in THE Blvd by booking a reservation today at opentable.com/r/the-blvd-beverly-wilshire-hotel-beverly-hills, or turn it into a staycation and enjoy the best rate guaranteed through one of the hotel’s many offers at fourseasons.com/beverlywilshire/offers. The Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons is located at 9500 Wilshire Blvd.