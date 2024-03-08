Five Beverly Vista Middle School students expelled over AI nude images

Board members voted to approve the expulsion of five Beverly Vista Middle School eighth graders responsible for creating explicit AI photos of other students in a closed session Beverly Hills Unified School District Board of Education Meeting on March 6, according to the Los Angeles Times.

A statement by BHUSD Superintendent Michael Bregy said that five students were found to be “egregiously involved” in creating and sharing AI-generated nude images of 16 of their classmates. According to an article by the Los Angeles Times, the five students were those expelled in the March 6 meeting. The expulsion marks the end of the BHUSD investigation into the reports, while the investigation by the Beverly Hills Police Department is still ongoing.

Parents and teachers first learned of the images that circulated among students in late February. The news shook the BHUSD community as it was revealed students used generative AI to superimpose the faces of classmates onto images of nude bodies.

“This incident has spurred crucial discussions on the ethical use of technology, including AI, underscoring the importance of vigilant and informed engagement within digital environments,” Bregy wrote in the March 7 statement. “In response, our district is steadfast in its commitment to enhancing education around digital citizenship, privacy and safety for our students, staff and parents.”

The situation prompted Bregy and other BHUSD community members to call on the government to enact stronger regulations of AI technology as similar incidents involving misuse of AI continue to happen across the country.

“We strongly urge Congress as well as federal and state governments to take immediate and decisive action to protect our children from the potential dangers of unregulated AI technology,” Bregy wrote in a Feb. 27 statement. “We call for the passing of legislation and enforcement of laws that not only punish perpetrators to deter future acts but also strictly regulate evolving AI technology to prevent misuse.”