Films of Luther Price

Los Angeles Filmforum presents “Luther Price: New Utopia and Light Fracture” on Saturday, March 16, at 1 p.m. at 2220 Arts + Archives. The event welcomes Tara Merenda Nelson, curator and director of public programs for Visual Studies Workshop in Rochester, New York. Price, one of the weirdest, most fascinating and unique filmmakers, created work that explores personal and family life, sexuality, mortality and bodily experience. Tickets are $15; $8 for students and seniors. 2220 Beverly Blvd. link.dice.fm/P2c320de8abe?dice_id=P2c320de8abe.