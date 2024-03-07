Join fiber aficionados for a Fiber Maker’s Circle on Sunday, March 10, at 12:30 p.m. at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Fiber Maker’s Circles connect people who share a passion for stitching. Bring a knit, crochet, embroidery or hand sewing project and be inspired by textile art at the museum. The circle is hosted by Andell Family Sundays and is open to all skill levels. 5905 Wilshire Blvd. lacma.org.