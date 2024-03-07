Editors take home ACE honors

On March 3, the 74th Annual ACE Eddie Awards were presented by American Cinema Editors at UCLA’s Royce Hall, recognizing outstanding editing in 14 categories of film, television and documentaries.

In addition to the announcement of winners in competitive categories, John Waters accepted the prestigious ACE Golden Eddie Award – recognizing an artist for their distinguished achievement in film. Film editors Kate Amend and Walter Murch received Career Achievement Awards for their outstanding contributions to film editing. Stephen Lovejoy received the ACE Heritage Award for his unwavering commitment to ACE and its mission.

The event was hosted by drag queen, performer and queer activist Nina West who treated guests to an opening musical performance of an original song created especially for the festivities. The event was presided over by ACE president Kevin Tent, who also took home top comedy honors for his work on “The Holdovers.”

Presenters included longtime Waters collaborators Mink Stole and Ricki Lake, along with George Lucas, Thomas Lennon, Max Greenfield, Sarayu Blue, LisaGay Hamilton, Kevin Smith, Hank Greenspan and Anna Konkle, among others. Guests enjoyed live music at the after party played by actor, comedian and musician Tom Kenny’s band, Tom Kenny & the Hi-Seas, and there was a special appearance by DJ Lance Rock.

For information, visit americancinemaeditors.org/eddie-awards. Royce Hall is located at 10745 Dickson Court.