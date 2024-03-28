Easter sunrise service returns to Forest Lawn for 100th year

Forest Lawn will celebrate its centennial Easter Sunrise Service with six in-person Easter morning services events across its Southern California locations. Forest Lawn-Glendale’s 100th anniversary service is the featured event and offers bilingual services in English and Spanish.

Highlights for the Glendale service will include a dove release, a six-church community choir directed by Steven Applegate, soloist Valeria Pelayo, a keynote speech for Dr. David Goatley, an Easter meditation from pastor Luis Squettini and complimentary morning refreshments.

The Glendale service will be followed by the family Easter celebration, which includes Bob Baker Marionettes, an easter egg hunt, Easter bunny photos, arts and crafts, a petting zoo, awe-inspiring unveilings of Forest Lawn’s monumental crucifixion and resurrection paintings, and the 100 Years of Easter at Forest Lawn exhibit at Forest Lawn Museum.

The free centennial events take place on Sunday, March 31, from 6-7:30 a.m. at Forest Lawn’s Cathedral City, Covina Hills, Cypress, Glendale, Hollywood Hills and Long Beach locations. Forest Lawn-Glendale’s Family Easter Event will follow services and take place from 8-10 a.m. Forest Lawn Glendale is located at 1712 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale. Forest Lawn Hollywood is located at 6300 Forest Lawn Drive.