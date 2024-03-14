‘Dune: Part Two’ is cinematic perfection

How would you describe the perfect movie? Popular lists reference some “Toy Stories” or “Godfathers,” maybe a “Shawshank.” For myself, top contenders include “Pan’s Labyrinth,” “The Matrix” and now “Dune: Part Two.” Perhaps there’s an argument that 2021’s “Dune” dragged. But any embers of that once slow burn are now pure fire.

“Dune 2” proves sequels can shine. Less need for world building: just war. House Atreides has fallen, thanks to both the Harkonnens and the emperor. Why would the galactic leader order a new house to oversee Arrakis, the spice planet, only to see it fall? That’s not entirely clear at this point.

But the Baron (Stellan Skarsgård) is back in charge and ready to begin harvesting the primary resource that permits space travel. With nephew Beast Rabban (Dave Bautista) in charge, things are looking up for the vicious, vile House Harkonnen.

Slight hiccup. Paul (Timothée Chalamet) and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) live and now reside with the Fremen, the planet’s native people. Tribal leader Stilgar (Javier Bardem) protects them, rather quickly believing their arrival fulfills a prophecy about a savior of the Fremen.

Unlike both the David Lynch film and even the Syfy miniseries, this adaptation presents a more complex, frankly horrifying messianic figure. Paul – also called Usul or Muad’Dib by Fremen – has no business leading a rebellion on a foreign planet. He says as much. But the Bene Gesserit, an ancient order of space witches, long ago implanted the idea for a coming savior.

Following a long ideological campaign, the southern Fremen quickly see Paul, an outsider who quickly takes to their ways, as prophecy’s fulfillment. The northerners, like Chani (Zendaya), care little for such myths and fairy tales. Chani takes an interest in Paul’s humanity, not any deistic prospects.

The pair begin working together to undermine spice production, while Jessica secures her place and Paul’s legacy in a rather concerning way. All events lead to more clashes with the emperor and the Harkonnens, including the Baron’s sadistic nephew Feyd-Rautha (Austin Butler).

Director Denis Villeneuve (“Blade Runner,” “Arrival,” “Sicario”) is an insane talent. He earned a reputation for brutal dramatic thrillers before he embarked upon science fiction. Those dramatic stories picked up some absurdly gorgeous visuals along the way.

Early prediction, “Dune 2” will easily win sound editing. The IMAX experience shows off the film’s incredible graphics, cinematography, production design and costuming, but sound reigns supreme. This is not a calming experience but cinematic overload, visual and audible spectacle. Think back to the first time you saw fireworks or tested out VR. This sequel ascends as a sequel, as an adaptation, as a technical marvel.

And to top off all the ways Villeneuve ensures this film transports us to the deserts of Arrakis, learning how to ride enormous worms, the acting matches the film’s production. In “Dune,” Chalamet presents a quiet, inquisitive Paul. The transformation here is more substantial, culminating in one of the young actor’s best on-screen monologues in his career.

Butler proves he can be more than a one-hit-wonder as Elvis. His time is brief, though more present than Sting’s performance in 1984, but he owns every scene. Other newcomers Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan and Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot Fenring provide adequate performances likely to expand in a future installment. And there better be more.

Perhaps the only meh element is Christopher Walken as the emperor. Nothing against the guy, but he hardly does anything. Giancarlo Giannini did more with the role in 2000.

And part of me also wishes Villeneuve pushed for an R rating. I realize that would hurt the box office run and limit the chances of sequels, but so many moments seem censored. The camera seems to pull away, avoiding anything slightly gratuitous.

But my preference and light concern for Walken hardly diminishes the experience. It’s worth watching once, twice, maybe three or more times on an enormous screen. This is art I’ll remember for years.