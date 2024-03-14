March 14, 2024

David Arkenstone

The Grammy Museum is holding “An Evening With David Arkenstone” on Monday, March 18, at 7:30 p.m. Grammy Award-nominated contemporary instrumentalist Arkenstone will talk about his album “Valley in the Clouds,” and composing scores for “World of Warcraft” and Premier League Soccer. He will perform after the discussion. Tickets are $25. 800 W. Olympic Blvd. (213)725-5700, grammymuseum.org.





Hillary Yablon book signing
Bella Abzug play




  • Socialize