Culinary history

The Culinary Historians of Southern California presents “A Deep Dive into the Global History of Noodle Soup” with author and professor Ken Albala on Saturday, March 9, at 10:30 a.m. at the Los Angeles Central Library. Albala cooked noodle soup every morning for breakfast for several years. Using handmade noodles made with every imaginable ingredient, homemade stock and fresh vegetables, he also broke every rule about what you are not supposed to do with noodle soup. The results were remarkable, often rooted in history. The talk is free and will be followed by a themed reception. 630 W. Fifth St. eventbrite.com/e/a-deep-dive-into-the-global-history-of-noodle-soup-tickets-846464527187?.