CHLA hosts ‘Walk and Play L.A.’

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles will host its biggest community event of the year, “Walk and Play L.A.,” on Saturday, May 18. The annual fundraiser for children who need medical care will be hosted by legendary boxer “Sugar” Ray Leonard and KOST 103.5 morning show host Ellen K. The event unites family and community together for a day of fun and philanthropy to benefit the young patients at CHLA.

Each step on the 3K walk will echo support for CHLA, allowing the hospital to provide the best pediatric care in California to children who need it most. Join CHLA for a day full of family friendly activities, games, sports and skill clinics, highlighted by a 3K walk to the Santa Monica Pier. The event will run from 8 a.m. to noon on May 18. The Santa Monica Pier is located at 200 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica.

For information and to register, visit walkandplayla.org.