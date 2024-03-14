California Assembly bills would make it easier to convert commercial buildings into housing

Assemblyman Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) introduced two bills on March 12 to create more housing throughout the state. Assembly Bill 2909 and Assembly Bill 2910 will bring more housing units online through adaptive reuse, which is the safe conversion of underused commercial buildings for residential uses.

The COVID-19 pandemic created a significant shift in the way people work, reducing the amount of time spent working in offices and increasing the amount of work done on a hybrid schedule or entirely remotely, Santiago said. However, trends in remote and hybrid work have stabilized with day-to-day office occupancy around 50% in cities throughout California. Office vacancy rates also continue to climb as tenants allow leases to expire or downsize.

“We desperately need more housing units and we must make it easier to live in downtown areas,” Santiago added. “That’s why adaptive reuse is a critical tool to addressing California’s housing crisis and furthering our sustainability goals while breathing new life into downtowns across the state. We can do this by cutting red tape and creating more incentives through our bills AB 2909 and AB 2910.”

“We’re grateful to partner with Assemblymember Santiago on a legislative package that will help make adaptive reuse a viable tool for tackling our housing crisis while sparking economic recovery for downtowns,” said Nella McOsker, president and CEO of the Central City Association of Los Angeles, which has sponsored the bills.

AB 2909 expands the Mills Act, an economic incentive program in California for the restoration and preservation of qualified historic buildings by private property owners. It will further incentivize the conversion of commercial buildings to residential uses. Specifically, the bill would make buildings that are at least 30 years old and located in commercial zones eligible for Mills Act contracts and require that property tax savings be reinvested in retrofitting and repurposing existing buildings to create new residential rental units.

AB 2910 enables jurisdictions that are designated as “pro-housing” and are compliant with state housing laws to adopt alternative building regulations to make it easier to convert commercial and industrial buildings to residential units.

AB 2909 and AB 2910 are expected to be heard in the Assembly Local Government Committee in April.