Burroughs Middle School among two LAUSD campuses honored by state

John Burroughs Middle School in Hancock Park and Luther Burbank Middle School in Highland Park have been redesignated in 2024 as California Schools to Watch, according to State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond.

The designation is awarded to schools demonstrating academic excellence, social equity and responsiveness to the needs of young adolescents. To retain the designation, each school is reevaluated every three years.

“Congratulations to these two exceptional Los Angeles Unified middle schools for once again being named California Schools to Watch,” LAUSD Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said. “Middle school is a critical time in the academic, social, physical and psychological development of students. John Burroughs and Luther Burbank represent the best of middle school education and are emblematic of the pedagogy and programming for which we are striving.”

The California Schools to Watch program is sponsored by the California Department of Education, the California League of Educators and the California Middle Grades Alliance, in association with the National Forum. To earn the designation, schools must complete an extensive application and host a site visit by education experts on middle grades.

“Congratulations to John Burroughs Middle School and Luther Burbank Middle School who have been recognized as high-performing California Schools to Watch for 2024,” Board Member Nick Melvoin said. “They are making a positive impact on the lives of students and their families in L.A. Unified. I am grateful for the tireless work of the teachers, staff and administrators who work to ensure that students are able to succeed in school and beyond.”

The 2024 honorees were be recognized at the California League of Educators Celebration and Conference in Monterey on March 8-9. For information, visit lausd.net.