Aspiring authors are invited to “Bringing Sponsorship and Crowdfunding to Your Book” on Monday, March 11, from 6-8 p.m., via Zoom. Learn about collaboration, sponsorship and crowdfunding to raise money for production and promotion at the Independent Writers of Southern California program. Author and consultant Charmaine Hammond will lead the discussion. Admission is free for IOWSC members; $20 for non-members. Reservations required. iwosc.org.