Board of Education approves $421 million in infrastructure advancements

The Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education approved more than $421 million in projects to provide upgraded, state-of-the-art facilities that further advance the LAUSD’s 2022-26 Strategic Plan on March 12. Melrose Math/Science/Technology Magnet Elementary School will undergo playground and exterior renovations and Helen Bernstein High School will receive a new synthetic turf field.

The board approved $312 million for projects at Carson High School Complex, Clover Avenue Elementary School and James Madison Middle School to provide new classrooms and support spaces in permanent buildings. The three classroom replacement projects also include greening upgrades for outdoor spaces to align with the district’s goal of 30% green schoolyards, Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility improvements and exterior painting of existing buildings.

Additionally, $94.7 million was approved to upgrade playgrounds and campus exteriors at Allesandro Elementary School, Carson Street Elementary STEAM Academy, Charnock Road Elementary, Erwin Elementary, Germain Academy for Academic Achievement, Hart Street Elementary, Melrose Math/Science/Technology Magnet Elementary School and Betty Plasencia Elementary & STEAM Magnet. The projects will provide greening and landscaping throughout the campus in support of the district’s 30% green schoolyards goal, new asphalt paving, exterior painting of all buildings, privacy fencing and ADA accessibility improvements, as needed.

Three athletic facilities upgrade projects with a combined budget of approximately $14.5 million were also approved at Robert Fulton College Preparatory, James Monroe High School and Westchester Enriched Sciences Magnets. The improved athletic facilities include a new football scoreboard, track and field upgrades and physical education building interior improvements to support physical education programs, student athletic achievement and competitive athletic programs.

The board also approved $390,000 for ADA upgrades at Bridge Street Elementary School. The project – which includes a new ramp, new stairs and an accessible gate, among other improvements – will provide program accessibility for students and the community and ensure that all have an equal opportunity to access programs and activities at the campus.

Lastly, the board approved over $85 million in construction contracts for prior board-approved projects including: a classroom replacement project at Franklin Avenue Elementary School; new roofing at Bell High School, Birmingham Community Charter High School, King-Drew Magnet High School of Medicine and Science, Daniel Pearl Magnet High School, Stonehurst Avenue Elementary STEAM Magnet, Walnut Park Elementary School; new synthetic turf field at Helen Bernstein High School; fire alarm system upgrades at West Valley Occupational Center; and ADA accessibility improvements at Warner Avenue School and Marlton School.

“Los Angeles Unified has been serving the community for more than 60 years and upgrading our school campuses is crucial for progress,” Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said. “These investments reflect our ongoing commitment to providing safe and modern learning environments that uplift the academic achievement and well-being of our students.”

For information, visit lausd.net.