Big Read program schedules free storytelling activities

The city of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs is presenting public programming for the NEA Big Read: Los Angeles initiative, produced in partnership with the Los Angeles Public Library and with support from Sony Pictures Entertainment.

The 2023-24 book selection is Roz Chast’s “Can’t We Talk About Something More Interesting?,” an illustrated memoir about the author’s aging parents in their final years of life. Programs will be presented both virtually and in person, hosted by DCA’s Neighborhood Arts and Cultural Centers and community cultural partners across the city. The events include film screenings, panel discussions, culinary presentations, festivals, exhibitions, art workshops, reading groups and museum visits, through June. Events are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted, and will explore themes and ideas found in the book including family stories, aging, wellness, identity, illustration and comics, and Jewish history in Los Angeles – with storytelling framing all activities. For a listing of Big Read: Los Angeles events, visit culture.lacity.gov/programs-andinitiatives/nea-big-read-los-angeles.

The Big Read is an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts designed to bring communities together, inspire conversation and broaden our understanding of our world and ourselves. The NEA presents the Big Read in partnership with Arts Midwest. The DCA marks its 16th year as a recipient of this NEA grant to host the Big Read: Los Angeles initiative, in partnership with the Los Angeles Public Library and with additional support from Sony Pictures Entertainment. This DCA literacy program aims to reach new audiences and continue to deepen readers’ experiences through thematic activities.

“Since 2008, DCA has reached upwards of 20,000 readers of all ages, especially public school students through related events that are dynamic and highly participatory. We are especially excited that our youth participants will visit the Skirball Cultural Center, among many other participatory experiences, to enrich reading Roz Chast’s work,” said Daniel Tarica, general manager of the Department of Cultural Affairs. “The program provides free books to inspire reading for pleasure while elevating an understanding of pressing issues. The NEA Big Read: Los Angeles is a celebration of a diversity of cultural voices and literary genres that include poetry, fiction, non-fiction, graphic novels and more.”

For information, visit culturela.org.