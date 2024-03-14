March 14, 2024

Beverly Hills honors crossing guards

The crossing guards are part of a local business that has been serving the community for over 38 years. (photo courtesy of the City of Beverly Hills)

Beverly Hills crossing guards were honored at the March Traffic and Parking Commission meeting. The Beverly Hills Unified School District partners with All City Management Services, a family-established business that has been committed to the safety of Beverly Hills children for over 38 years to provide BHUSD with school crossing guards before and after school hours. The crossing guards are committed to the well-being of children and adults arriving and departing the school grounds by enhancing safety for school communities.





