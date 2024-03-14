Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce hosts Women Who Shine Gala

The Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce Women’s Business Network is bringing back the second annual Women Who Shine Gala on Wednesday, March 20, from 5-8 p.m. at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.

Guests can look forward to a cocktail hour in the foyer, followed by the main program in the Astor Ballroom featuring several speakers. The event will commence downstairs in the Espelette restaurant for an hour of food and cocktails.

The Women’s Business Network is also adding a charitable component to the Women Who Shine Gala in 2024. Part of the proceeds from each ticket and sponsorship sold will go to Girls Inc. of Los Angeles.

This organization empowers girls from underserved communities to tap into their talents and transcend stereotypes and systemic barriers to become leaders. It currently serves elementary and middle school-aged girls in South Los Angeles, Watts and Venice by providing programming focused on inspiring girls to be strong, smart and bold.

The dress code for the event is cocktail attire. The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills is located at 9850 Wilshire Blvd. For information, visit members.beverlyhillschamber.com/events/details/women-who-shine-gala-2024-25730.