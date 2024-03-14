Join the LA Phil for “Bernstein and Wooten” on Saturday, March 16, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, March 17, at 2 p.m. at the at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. Thomas Wilkins conducts the LA Phil in a performance of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s “Ballade” and Bernstein’s timeless “Symphonic Dances” from “West Side Story.” Following intermission, they will be joined by multiple Grammy-winning funk and avant garde jazz artist Victor Wooten for “La Lección Tres,” which showcases solo electric bass with orchestra. Tickets start at $50. 111 S. Grand Ave. laphil.org.